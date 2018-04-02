POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Rwanda doubles gorilla viewing price to $1,500
02:46
BizTech
Money Talks: Rwanda doubles gorilla viewing price to $1,500
Rwanda wants to boost revenues from its most valuable assets, its stunning natural scenery and magnificent gorillas. People come from all over the world to see them. And so the government has decided to hike the price, of its hikes. Adefemi Akinsanya explains. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 2, 2018
