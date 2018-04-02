World Share

Roundtable: Nato Expansion

Montenegro is NATO's newest member. Russia is irate and the alliance now appears to have its head turned further east. Could that push relations with its old foe to the brink? Small but strategic, with a complex past and present. Montenegro, once bombed by NATO, is now part of it - its membership the last piece of the NATO jigsaw along the northern Mediterannean. And where it was once a longtime ally of Russia, it's now in danger of becoming an enemy. Some worry that an east west power struggle could destabilise the region....