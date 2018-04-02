Money Talks: UK universities losing appeal to EU students

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has told business leaders he wants to negotiate a simple "off-the-shelf" transition deal with Brussels. He wants to maintain current trading relations with Europe for at least two years after Brexit. All this is being watched closely by Britain's universities. Brexit hurts their ability to attract EU students and potentially this could have terrible consequences for both their funding and their reputation as Matthew Moore reports from London and our Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.
April 2, 2018
