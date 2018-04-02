POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Online shopping faces challenges in the Middle East
Many analysts predict the Middle East could be the next battleground for global e-commerce giants. Amazon recently entered the market with the region's largest ever technology acquisition. But despite its potential, online shopping still faces major challenges in the Arab world. From Dubai, Nawied Jabarkhyl reports.
April 2, 2018
