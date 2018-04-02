Politics Share

Money Talks: Turkish scientists say black soldier fly could solve waste problem

Scientists in Turkey say they have discovered an insect that may hold the answers to some of the country's biggest environmental problems. And as TRT World's Science and Technology reporter Sourav Roy explains, that may also be good for the bottom line of one of the world's biggest industries. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world