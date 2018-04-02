POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: US tech company implants microchips to workers
01:56
BizTech
Money Talks: US tech company implants microchips to workers
A company in the US state of Wisconsin offers to microchip its employees. It enables them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase food with a simple swipe of the hand. The technology is already available in Europe, and it is the first time it has made its way across the Atlantic. But as Denee Savoia reports not everyone is keen. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 2, 2018
