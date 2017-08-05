POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Strait Talk: Russia’s sale of S-400 to Turkey is making the US uncomfortable. Why?
02:14
World
Strait Talk: Russia’s sale of S-400 to Turkey is making the US uncomfortable. Why?
For a year now, Ankara has been negotiating with Moscow to the S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system. A deal that’s raising eyebrows among its allies, Aishe Jamal explains. Turkey is located in a dangerous neighborhood with danger spilling over into its borders. That’s why Turkey needs its most capable defenses. Despite being the second largest army in the NATO, Turkey doesn’t have its own air defense system. For a year now, Ankara has been negotiating with Moscow to the S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. #s400 #AirDefense #nato Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 5, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?