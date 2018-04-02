POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Roundtable: Post Truth
03:04
Politics
Roundtable: Post Truth
One person's fact is someone else's fiction. It's hardly a new sentiment, but is it more relevant now, than ever before? Is the truth becoming more and more distorted from reality? We're told we're living in a post-truth world but is it anything new? Post-truth is when information that appeals to emotions and personal beliefs is more influential than facts. We live in an age where information is constantly streamed to our phones, televisions and computers from many different sources. It can be difficult to know what is rooted in truth and what is fiction. Are lies dressed as truth, reshaping our world? Or, has post-truth always been a reality?
April 2, 2018
