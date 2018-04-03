BizTech Share

Money Talks: Scottish company produces energy from kites

Wind turbines have become a common feature of many skylines but as countries around the world focus on tackling climate change, there is more demand for new and cheaper technology in the renewables sector. Katie Gregory went to Castle Kenneday in Scotland to look at one company trying to break into the space. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world