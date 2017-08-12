World Share

Strait Talk: Explainer - How is Turkey combating terrorism on multiple fronts?

Turkey lies in an unstable region that has seen several wars over the past decade. How is Turkey combating terror groups on its various fronts. Strait Talk producer Aishe Jamal explains. Several terrorists groups have pose a serious risk. The Syrian province of Idlib is one of those threats, as it recently came under the control of Al Qaeda linked HTS terrorists, prompting Turkey to close off a border crossing. Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us. It airs every Friday at 20:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe to Strait Talk YouTube Channel: http://trt.world/StraitTalk Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world