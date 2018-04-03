POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: App allows users to sell home-made solar energy
03:39
BizTech
Money Talks: App allows users to sell home-made solar energy
If people in cities can source everything from veggies to craft beer in their neighborhoods, why not solar energy? A New York start-up is helping people buy energy from their neighbours, using smart meters and an app. But is it the way for the future or just another fad? Jade Barker reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 3, 2018
