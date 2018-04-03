POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Chileans use copper's antibacterial properties
Money Talks: Chileans use copper's antibacterial properties
Chile is the world's largest copper exporter, but recent price fluctuations have seen businesses trying to keep ahead of the curve. They are finding new ways to add value to the red metal, rather than exporting it to China. Jane Chambers went to discover some of the different and unusual ways, businesses are choosing to use it. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 3, 2018
