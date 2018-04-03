Roundtable: Brexit and London

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Brexit and the City of London. Will the UK's financial sector flounder without the EU, or is it an opportunity to flourish? Opinion is divided over what Brexit will mean for the City of London. Revenues, jobs and its reputation as a leading global financial centre. Here's Roundtable correspondent Assed Baig in the City with some of the possible pros and cons.
