Myanmar Tensions: More than 27,000 Rohingya cross into Bangladesh
02:27
The United Nations says more than 27-thousand Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh in less than a week. They're escaping from attacks blamed on Rohingya militants, and a crackdown by security forces accused of rights abuses in Rakhine state. Christine Pirovolakis has the story. #Rakhine #Myanmar #refugees Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
August 31, 2017
