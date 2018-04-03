Money Talks: Zimbabwe battles cash shortage

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zimbabwe is desperately short of dollars due to its economic crisis. The central bank said earlier on August that the country would more than double its distribution of "bond notes", a domestic quasi-currency, to $500 million stoking fears of a slide towards the rampant money printing and hyperinflation of a decade ago. Sandra Gathmann reports from Harare. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 3, 2018
