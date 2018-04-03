POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Ride sharing takes to two wheels in Turkey
Money Talks: Ride sharing takes to two wheels in Turkey
A Turkish biker has found an innovative way to beat traffic congestion in Istanbul. Inspired by his favorite Star Trek character, Scotty and his passion for riding, the tech entrepreneur has launched Turkey's first motorbike based ride-sharing app. TRT World’s tech reporter, Sourav Roy reports on how bike-sharing is helping citizens beat traffic. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 3, 2018
