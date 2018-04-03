POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Brexit threatens Belgium's fishing operations
05:09
BizTech
Money Talks: Brexit threatens Belgium's fishing operations
As Brexit negotiations enter a third round, the British government has announced it's pulling out of the London Fisheries Convention. The agreement has allowed European fishermen to operate in UK waters since 1964, but this looks all set to change. Environment Minister Michael Gove says Britain will take back control of its own waters. But fishermen in Belgium say the decision could cost them their livelihoods. Elena Casas reports from the port of Ostend and for more, Kevin Ozebek joins us from Brussels. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
April 3, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?