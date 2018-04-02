Politics Share

Paragliding soaring to new heights in Turkey

Over in Turkey, there's a little known village which has been attracting some of the world's best paragliders. The sport has recently been on the rise in the country. And as Samantha Johnson found out, there's nothing standing in the way as it reaches new heights. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world #Paragliding #TurkeyParagliding