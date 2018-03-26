World Share

Japanese whale hunting

The Sea Shepherd Conservation Society has been confronting Japanese ships over what it calls illegal whale hunts. Now the head of the environmental group says he has to give up, and that the governments of Australia, New Zealand and the United States are partly to blame.