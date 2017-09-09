World Share

Strait Talk: Difference between a refugee, a migrant and an asylum seeker explained

Strait Talk producer Aishe Jamal explains the difference in the terminology of the displaced persons. Every three seconds, someone in the world flees their home.There are millions of people forcibly displaced worldwide. What is the difference between refugees, asylum seekers, and the internally displaced? Strait Talk brings you the much-needed context to stories that are changing the world around us.