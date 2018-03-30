POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Hobbit's 80 years of success
Culture
The Hobbit's 80 years of success
'The Hobbit ' was undeniably written as a children's book but its significance in modern literature, and fantasy in particular, cannot be overstated. It has been 80 years since J.R.R. Tolkien published the book. We take look at how it earned its position as one of the most imaginative novels of all time. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
March 30, 2018
