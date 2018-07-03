POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Off Script: Stanislav Petrov
01:39
World
Off Script: Stanislav Petrov
We go off script, remembering the passing of Stanislav Petrov. The Russian saved the world from nuclear annihilation. Did Russia cover up his death for four months, because they were embarrassed by his act of courage? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
July 3, 2018
