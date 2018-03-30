Culture Share

Money Talks: Ice Cream Museum attracts Instagrammers in San Francisco

First it came to New York then LA and now The Museum of Ice Cream launched in San Francisco. The first round of tickets sold out in just hours, leaving 50.000 people in the online queue. Kirsty Nichol went to take a look.