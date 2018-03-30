BizTech Share

Money Talks: Polish entrepreneur not concerned about Brexit

The UK is due to outline its plans for security cooperation with the EU after Brexit. Immigration, border control and security were some of the driving forces behind the vote to leave the EU. But migrants have for decades been crucial to the British economy. Polish migrants, for example, have established an estimated 22.000 companies. Many Poles are concerned about what Brexit might mean for their firms. But others see it as an opportunity. Belle Lupton reports and Michael Clay, the Vice Chairman of the British Polish Chamber of Commerce, joins us from Alicante.