POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Polish entrepreneur not concerned about Brexit
04:38
BizTech
Money Talks: Polish entrepreneur not concerned about Brexit
The UK is due to outline its plans for security cooperation with the EU after Brexit. Immigration, border control and security were some of the driving forces behind the vote to leave the EU. But migrants have for decades been crucial to the British economy. Polish migrants, for example, have established an estimated 22.000 companies. Many Poles are concerned about what Brexit might mean for their firms. But others see it as an opportunity. Belle Lupton reports and Michael Clay, the Vice Chairman of the British Polish Chamber of Commerce, joins us from Alicante. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
March 30, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?