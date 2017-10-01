POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey-Somalia Relations: Largest Turkish overseas military base opens
Turkey-Somalia Relations: Largest Turkish overseas military base opens
The Somali government has welcomed a new Turkish military base in Mogadishu. It says the base will help with peacekeeping in the country. It also includes an academy that will offer education to Somali cadets. Ahmed al Burai reports. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world #Somalia #TurkeySomalia
October 1, 2017
