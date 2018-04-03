World Share

Roundtable: UK centrism

The current state of politics in the UK has thrown up many uncertainties -- voter political allegiance among them. Are the politically homeless looking for a new party? One that's neither too left nor right but centre? A moderate, sensible, visionary voice of the people. After what many would say is the shambles of Brexit, would voters in the UK be open to a centrist party? It happened in France with Macron. Is a British political revolution quietly building? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world