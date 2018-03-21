BizTech Share

Money Talks: Prospering aviation business in Ireland

One place where aviation is prospering is Ireland. It is behind some of the biggest names in the skies including Europe's largest airline Ryan Air and the country's own national carrier Aer Lingus. But as Katie Gregory reports, it is not just the names we see on plane tails that have led Ireland to be a leader in the sector.