Climate Change: Farm animals helping to combat global warming
02:13
World
Can cows save the planet? Staff at one farm in India seem to think so. They say their cows produce up to 70 percent less methane than other cattle. And that could be the key to combatting global warming. Ishan Russell reports from Kota, India. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
March 9, 2018
