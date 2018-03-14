POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: France turns focus of electric from nuclear to renewable sources
Money Talks: France turns focus of electric from nuclear to renewable sources
Another European country trying to balance environmental concerns with its energy needs is France. Energy minister has told the Financial Times that France is considering shifting the focus of state owned electricity utility EDF away from nuclear power to renewable sources. TRT World Editor-at-Large Craig Copetas joins us for more. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
March 14, 2018
