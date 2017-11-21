November 21, 2017
13:23
13:23
Off The Grid - Venezuela on the edge
Deadly protests, food shortage and hyperinflation. Off The Grid travels to Venezuela to find out how the country with the world largest oil reserves can be heading towards a breaking. Production team: Alexandra Pauliat, Mouhssine Ennaimi, Christopher Healy, Anelise Borges
