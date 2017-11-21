What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

US-India ties on the brink of collapse

World Share

Off The Grid - Venezuela on the edge

Deadly protests, food shortage and hyperinflation. Off The Grid travels to Venezuela to find out how the country with the world largest oil reserves can be heading towards a breaking. Production team: Alexandra Pauliat, Mouhssine Ennaimi, Christopher Healy, Anelise Borges Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world