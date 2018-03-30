World Share

Money Talks: Ugandan inventor builds home-made helicopter

In Uganda, one man's dream to fly a homemade helicopter has been repeatedly forced down to Earth. Joseph Nkaheza has crashed and been injured several times. But he says he is still aiming for the skies. Julius Mugambwa has the story. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world