Focal Point: Losing Paradise
26:34
World
Climate change is about to deprive the Gunas of their home. The San Blas Islands are slowly being claimed by the ocean and the indigenous Guna people - who lived in the region for generations - will have to relocate. What impact will this have on the community and their culture? And is their story a prelude to what might happen to the rest of us in the future as a result of climate change? Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world #FocalPoint #ClimateChange #SanBlasIslands
March 15, 2018
