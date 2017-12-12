POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Climate Change Summit: Policymakers unite to tackle global warming
Climate Change Summit: Policymakers unite to tackle global warming
50 heads of state gathered in Paris on Tuesday to try and improve the global response to climate change in The One Planet Summit. Their host French President Emanuel Macron is keen to make up for President Trump's decision to walk away from the Paris Climate Accord that was signed two years ago. Tuesday was mainly about raising money and turning ambitious pledges into real action. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
December 12, 2017
