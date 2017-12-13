POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
OIC Meeting: Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu delivering opening speech
Leaders and high ranking officials from Muslim nations are in Istanbul for an emergency summit over the status of Jerusalem. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is meeting as outrage continues to simmer over President Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks at the summit's opening, calling for international recognition of the 1967 borders between Israel and Palestine. Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram Visit our website: http://trt.world
December 13, 2017
