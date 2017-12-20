POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
10:35
World
Shell: Complicit in murder?
The oil company Shell is accused of the killing of innocent people. According to Amnesty International, the firm's executives encouraged a brutal crackdown to silence protesters in the Nigerian region of Ogoniland. During the 1990s protesters campaigned to protect their homeland. But according to leaked Shell documents, the company was pushing the military to end the demonstrations. Several activists were allegedly raped, tortured and executed, including author Ken Saro Wiwa.
December 20, 2017
