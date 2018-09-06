Politics Share

Tony Popovic: From Sydney to Karabuk

Would you move to an unstable job, in a city you've never heard of before? That's what Karabukspor's new manager Tony Popovic has done. Giving up an easy life in Australia to earn his stripes in Europe. Lachlan Guselli sat down with Popovic as he attempts to rebuild the club after the entire board and President walked out on the club in his first few weeks.