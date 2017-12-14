POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Out In The Cold: Refugees brace for harsh winter in Greece
Out In The Cold: Refugees brace for harsh winter in Greece
We begin our series on how refugees are preparing to face the winter. We go to Greece, where more than 15,000 refugees are stranded on five islands in the eastern Aegean Sea. They're living in facilities built to accommodate half that number. The refugees are struggling with squalid living conditions, uncertainty and mental illness. And they're looking at yet another hard winter in limbo.
December 14, 2017
