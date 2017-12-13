World Share

OIC Jerusalem Speech: Turkey's President Erdogan speaks on Jerusalem

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells the OIC summit on Jerusalem that Israel is an occupying and terror state "We call on the international community to recognise East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine" - Turkey's President Erdogan in response to Trump's move on Jerusalem.