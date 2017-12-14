POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Philippines Politics: Activists fear Duterte's bid for more power
Philippines Politics: Activists fear Duterte's bid for more power
President Rodrigo Duterte has made on-off allusions to forming a revolutionary government since he began his presidential campaign in 2016. His support base continues to push for him to dissolve the Philippines' democratic institutions. After the extension of Martial Law in Mindanao, there are fears he will use the breakdown in talks with communist guerillas as evidence that authoritarian rule is necessary to stabilize the country. Jack Hewson has more from Manila.
December 14, 2017
