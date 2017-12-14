POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Future of Jerusalem: TRT World's Strait Talk presenter got caught up in the violence in Ramallah
00:55
World
Future of Jerusalem: TRT World's Strait Talk presenter got caught up in the violence in Ramallah
More than 100 people have been injured in the latest unrest across the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the aftermath of President Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Israeli forces, sometimes undercover, are clamping down on the demonstrators. We have dramatic footage of clashes in Ramallah, where TRT World's Strait Talk presenter Ali Mustafa got caught up in the violence.
December 14, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?