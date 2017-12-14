What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Future of Jerusalem: TRT World's Strait Talk presenter got caught up in the violence in Ramallah

More than 100 people have been injured in the latest unrest across the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the aftermath of President Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Israeli forces, sometimes undercover, are clamping down on the demonstrators. We have dramatic footage of clashes in Ramallah, where TRT World's Strait Talk presenter Ali Mustafa got caught up in the violence.