The effort to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe
The effort to free Zaghari-Ratcliffe
There's new hope that British-Iranian citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be freed after spending almost two years in a Tehran jail. Iran's revolutionary court convicted her of espionage, for helping to stir up riots after elections in 2009. Reports suggest the Iranian government wants to bring her up on more charges. But the court now says that's not true. And a scheduled hearing, potentially to extend her sentence, has been postponed.
December 20, 2017
