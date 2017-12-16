POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: Democrat Doug Jones elected Alabama senator
05:09
BizTech
Money Talks: Democrat Doug Jones elected Alabama senator
The Democratic Party claimed an unexpected victory in Alabama on December 12th 2017. Doug Jones beat Republican Roy Moore to become the first Democrat that the state will send to the US Senate in 25 years. Despite being one of America's poorest states, Alabama's economy has been given a boost in recent years thanks to an increase in foreign direct investment. TRT World’s Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins us from Paris.
December 16, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?