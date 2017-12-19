POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Exclusive interview with the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Palestine’s capital? and Alabama blues
54:00
World
Iraq says Daesh is defeated at last. The country celebrates, but are its dark days fully behind it? We ask Iraq’s foreign minister Ibrahim al Jaafari. Meanwhile, the Muslim world declares East Jerusalem the capital of Palestine. What impact will that have on tensions in the region? And a shock win for Democrats in Alabama, as its US Senate seat goes blue for the first time in more than two decades. We ask former presidential candidate Ron Paul how much of a blow this is to the Republican Party.
December 19, 2017
