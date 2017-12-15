POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: US telecom regulator vote to repeal net neutrality
03:22
BizTech
Money Talks: US telecom regulator vote to repeal net neutrality
The US' telecoms regulator is votes on revoking net neutrality rules. The Obama-era regulations were passed in 2015 to ensure the Internet is open and fair. But these rules are expected to be repealed by the Republican majority Federal Communications Commission. This means that Internet Service Providers will now have the power to block websites and control connection speeds. For more, Rich Jaroslovsky, Vice President for Content & Chief Journalist at SmartNews Inc, joins us from San Francisco.
December 15, 2017
