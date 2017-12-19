World Share

The story of a Palestinian Girl in East Jerusalem | Strait Talk

Born and raised in occupation. That's the reality for many young Palestinians. Seventy percent of them are under the age of 30. And it's a life of constant struggle, from humiliating checkpoints, to the rough treatment by Israeli security forces. Strait Talk correspondent Courtney Kealy meets a Shaden Qous a 15 year old teenager in the Old City here in East Jerusalem who says she's found a way to channel her anger against the occupation.