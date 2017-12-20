World Share

Unconventional Christmas: Berlin's Christmas market for dogs and owners

Christmas season is here. It's conjures up visions of presents, stockings, santa and of course shopping. But we are at a market that is different season is in full swing in Germany with less than two weeks to go until the holiday. For many, that conjures up visions of typical Christmas scenes. But, in Berlin, there are markets for just about everyone, as TRT World's Ira Spitzer reports