South Africa Politics: Ruling ANC set to elect new party leader
02:35
World
South Africa Politics: Ruling ANC set to elect new party leader
South Africa's ruling party - the ANC - will elect a new leader this weekend. The election is happening at a time of internal turmoil for the only ruling party South Africa has known since democratic elections in 1994. Its current party leader and South African President Jacob Zuma will step down but the candidates to replace him have deeply divided the party. Lynsey Chutel reports.
December 16, 2017
