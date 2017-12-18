POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Year in Review: GCC abruptly cut ties with Qatar in June 2017
03:10
World
Year in Review: GCC abruptly cut ties with Qatar in June 2017
Throughout this year, tension has increased across the Middle East. Even the previously stable monarchies that form the Gulf Cooperation Council, have fallen out. As well as wars in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, there's a diplomatic rift as the region's two competing powers try to outmanoeuvre each other. Our Middle East Correspondent iolo ap Dafydd looks at the proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and how other countries have reacted.
December 18, 2017
