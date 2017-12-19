POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Money Talks: SenseTime becomes Hong Kong first $1B startup
02:28
BizTech
Money Talks: SenseTime becomes Hong Kong first $1B startup
SenseTime has become the first Hong Kong start-up to be valued at a billion dollars. It has successfully managed to negotiate obstacles, like funding difficulties and entrenched monopolies that some argue have been killing the city's start-up scene. Those problems though maybe about to change and with it, the face of Hong Kong's entrepreneurialism. That's if the government and some key figures can get their way, as Joel Flynn reports.
December 19, 2017
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?