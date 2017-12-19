World Share

Roundtable: Trump & Jerusalem

President Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel may have changed the dynamics of the Middle East more than anything else in a generation. Is it a recognition that what's been tried has failed and that it's time for something new? Jerusalem means so much to three great religions - Islam, Judaism and Christianity - so the symbolism of Trump's decision is enormous for billions of people. Is he simply playing to his supporters back home - or does he have the long game in mind? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.